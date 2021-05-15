PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Shea Harris, 20, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sunday (May 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born March 1, 2001, in Kankakee.

Shea worked as an assembly worker at KCTC. He had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 20 years.

His hobbies included watching cartoons and building with LEGO blocks.

Shea attended Bible Witness Camp in Pembroke Township.

Surviving are his mother, Melissa Boice, of Pembroke Township; stepfather, Juan Carlos Valdez, of Pembroke Township; one brother, Mantrell Bishop, of Kankakee; his maternal grandmother, Kathy Boice, of Pembroke Township; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

One brother preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Bible Witness Camp, 16089 E. 2500S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. David McMillan officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

