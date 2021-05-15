John Graham

CHEBANSE — John S. Graham, 66, of Chebanse, passed away May 5, 2021, in Matteson.

He was born March 15, 1955, in Metropolis, the son of Ernest and Rebecca (Davis) Graham.

John married the love of his life, Susan Cobb, on Nov. 27, 1973, in Clifton.

He was a hard-working construction laborer for most of his career. John used his gifts to help with disaster relief efforts across the country. He enjoyed giving back in that way. He was kind, funny and had a contagious laugh. He attended Bethel Baptist Church.

John loved to fish, hunt and play pool. One of his favorite traditions was to take his grandkids hunting with him in Metropolis as he did as a kid. He loved to travel and spend time with his grandkids.

Surviving are his wife, Sue Graham, of Chebanse; one son, Jeremy (Becki) Graham, of Limestone; one daughter, Jennifer (Thom) Griffey, of Bourbonnais; and six grandchildren, Gavin, Kaytlin, Dylan, Tyler, Ayden and Brenden. Also surviving are his parents, Ernest and Rebecca Graham; three brothers, Mike (Debra) Graham, of Ashkum, Bill (Gloria) Graham, of Chebanse, and Ernie (Diana) Graham, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Denise Graham, of Crestview, Fla.; along with several nieces, nephews, additional family members and friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents; sister, Rebecca “Missy” Livesay; and brother, Robert Graham.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21 at the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. All family and friends are welcome.

Cremation rites will be accorded.