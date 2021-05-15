Dana Rasmussen Singleton

FRANKLIN, Ga. — Dana Lynn Rasmussen Singleton, 63, formerly of Bradley, passed away May 9, 2021, at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Ga., surrounded by her family.

Dana was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Kankakee. She was the daughter of Densel “Denny” and Beverly (Brosseau) Rasmussen. Dana married Bill Singleton, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death June 24, 1994.

She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and attended Kankakee Community College.

Dana found joy in cooking for her family on weekends followed by games and laughter. She loved doing challenging puzzles of any kind. She had a quick wit with endearing nicknames for family members. Dana never found a stray animal she did not want to care for. Music was also a strong part of her life.

Early on, she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, but she did not let that hinder her activities and never complained.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Campbell, of LaGrange, Ga., Keri (Jarrod) Carter, of Roanoke, Ala., Rachel (Lance) Daniels, of Franklin, Ga., and Bill (Laura) Singleton, of Pooler, Ga.; grandchildren, Madison and Adalyn Carter, of Roanoke, Ala.; partner, Phillip McDaniel, of Franklin Ga.; mother, Beverly Rasmussen, of Bourbonnais; siblings, Lisa (Jim) Durben, of Cambridge, Ohio, Dennis (Roxanne) Rasmussen, of St. Anne, Jodi (Chris) Schroll, of Madison. Wis., and Darin (Tara) Rasmussen, of Rosemount, Minn.

Preceding her in death were an infant daughter, Tara; and her father, Densel “Denny” Rasmussen.

A celebration of life was held in Franklin, Ga., for immediate family and close friends.