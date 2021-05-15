GRANT PARK — Carmelia Trevino (nee Arredondo), 63, of Grant Park, was born Sept. 24, 1957, in San Diego, Texas; and passed away May 8, 2021.

She was the fond daughter of Gilbert and Aurora (nee Rangel) Arredondo. Her parents preceded her in death.

Carmelia was the loving wife of 48 years of marriage to David. She was the beloved mother to Mario (Stephanie) Trevino, Erica (Michael) Smiley and David (Whitney) Trevino II; beautiful grandmother to Sabrinna Trevino, Justice Trevino, Anthony Smiley, Hailey Smiley, Jazzlynn Smiley, Michael Smiley, Landon Trevino and Logan Trevino; cherished sister to Gilbert Arredondo, Josie Arredondo, Fidelia Vent, Patricia Saenz, Avelino (Mary Jo) Arredondo and Armando Arredondo; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by everyone who has known her.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by COVID-19, everyone is asked to please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Grant Park Funeral Home, 309 Dixie Highway, Grant Park. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

