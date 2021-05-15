KANKAKEE — Ann H. Jones, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 12, 2021) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

She was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Wellesley, Mass., the daughter of Robert and Elvira (Hazelton) Pottle. Ann married Doug Jones on Dec. 8, 2007.

Ann was a retired Registered Nurse. She loved gardening, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Doug Jones, of Kankakee; two daughters, Megan (Belal) Campbell-Degedeh, of Bourbonnais, and Molly (Ricky) Lovell, of Bourbonnais; three stepsons, Tony (Patti) Jones, of Yorkville, Douglas (Stephanie) Jones, of Bourbonnais, and Brett (Susan) Matthews, of Kankakee; three stepdaughters, Jena Jones, of Bourbonnais, Darby Matthews, of Bradley, and Kristin Matthews (Joe Sells), of Bradley; eight grandsons, Ben, Zaid, Colin, Ronan, Connor, Oliver, Evan and Noah; and 10 granddaughters, Annabel, Nola, Fiona, Camille, Delilah, Kennedy, Katarina, Kailee, Brittany and Lexi.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Douglas Campbell.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

