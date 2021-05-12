Paul Marcotte

MOMENCE — Paul K. Marcotte, 79, of Momence, passed away Saturday (May 8, 2021) in the emergency room at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Florine McCullough Marcotte. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Ruth E. Reiners Marcotte. Paul married Jeanne Sindelar on Aug. 24, 1962, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Diane (Sypult) Marcotte and Brian and Dianna (Roark) Marcotte; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharie (Marcotte) and Brian Smart; one brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Rosemary (Schultz) Marcotte; six grandchildren, Rachelle (Marcotte) and Justin Fisher, Amy (Marcotte) and Eric Hagenow, Alyssa Marcotte, Emma Smart, Erin Smart and Haylie Smart; and four great-grandchildren, Ally Fisher, Ryder Fisher, Paxton Fisher and Harper Hagenow.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Loraine Marcotte.

Paul was a life-long farmer and was the owner of Marcotte Trucking.

He was a member of the Illinois Corn Growers Association, Kankakee County Farm Bureau, Vintage Street Rod Association, Midwest Truckers Association, a former school board member, Momence Chapter AACA, the Illinois Region Car Club, past chairman of the Gladiolus Festival Antique Car Show and recipient of the Larry Martin/Chrome Shop Mafia Lifetime Achievement Award.

Paul enjoyed antique cars, semi truck shows and hot rods.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence or the Momence FFA Chapter.

