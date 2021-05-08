WOODRIDGE — Patricia White, 88, of Woodridge, passed away peacefully April 28, 2021, at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Patricia was born May 24, 1932, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Mullen Lee and Ethel Johanna Thrasher (Casperson).

She was a proud business owner. She and her family owned and operated Royal Jewelers and Keepsake Diamond Center. She was also a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization, American Cancer Society and various other local charities.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Herbert; brother, Lee; and sisters, Dorothy and Mary Ann.

Surviving are her daughters, Beth Groth, Susan White and Tammy White; grandchildren, Jim Groth (Joanna), Zach Groth (Hannah), Sara Groth, Cailey Giles (Stefan) and Andrew Giles; siblings, Virginia Moriarty and Norma Scobey; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life over Memorial Day weekend.