Lillian Murphy

KANKAKEE — Lillian Rose Murphy, a longtime Kankakee resident, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, surrounded by her children.

She was a resident of Oak Hill Assisted Living in Round Lake Beach, for the past five years.

Lillian was born Dec. 18, 1925, and had just celebrated her 95th birthday.

She was born in Crescent City, the daughter of Frieda and Gustav Schiewe.

Lillian married her loving husband, John, on May 2, 1944. They had a wonderful 68 years together.

She took pride in being a wonderful homemaker. Lillian was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was active in the Woman’s Club. She was also a member of Home Extension. Lillian loved sewing, making crafts, bowling and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, son, John (Connie) Murphy, of Lake Villa; daughter, Connie (Richard) Corpus, of Leawood, Kan.; and son, James (Nancy), of Charlotte, N.C. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Richard and Matt Murphy, Joel, Alissa and Jason Corpus and Michael Murphy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barb Gramlick, of Chesterton, Ind. She enjoyed spending time with her eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John; son-in-law, Richard Corpus; grandson, Joel Corpus; and great-granddaughter Maribelle Murphy.

Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. until the noon services on May 17 at the chapel at Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be officiating. Interment will follow.

Memorials may be made to St Paul’s Lutheran Church.