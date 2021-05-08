KANKAKEE — Ellaretta Ziemer, 91, of Kankakee, passed away May 1, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Hoopeston, the daughter of John and Grace (Houser) Peirce. She married Herbert Ziemer on April 18, 1980. He preceded her in death April 27, 1995.

Ellaretta was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and big-band music. Ellaretta was a generous and kindhearted person. She was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are two sons, John (Patricia) Donohue, of Watseka, and Michael Donohue, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.; one stepdaughter, Pamela (Stephen) Nault, of Bourbonnais; four stepgranddaughters; one step-grandson; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Herbert Ziemer, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter-in-law, Dixie Donohue; and one sister, Shan Hans.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

