Duane Erwin

BRADLEY — Duane Lee Erwin, 81, of Bradley, passed away May 2, 2021, at Franciscan Hospital, Dyer, Ind.

He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Olney, the son of Jesse Pearl and Mary (Haberkon) Erwin. Duane married Viola Coffman on April 24, 1964, in Monee.

Duane proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from July 1957 to June 1963.

He was employed at Sears as a repairman, Henkel/Cognis as a mechanic and Olivet Nazarene University as a custodian.

For several years, he was an amateur HAM radio operator, earning extra class privileges. He was a member of Kankakee Area Radio Society (KARS). His call sign was KB9ZQU.

Duane had a passion for woodworking and made several projects for friends, co-workers and relatives.

He graduated high school in Onarga.

Surviving are his wife, Viola Erwin, of Bradley; three sons, Brian (Paula) Erwin, of Peotone, Tim Erwin and Todd Erwin, both of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Joshua, Coltin, Sierra and Brandon Erwin; and two stepgrandchildren, Brittany and Nate Weidner. Also surviving are a sister, Rexene Doss, of Watseka, two brothers, Dan (Paula) Erwin, of Champaign, and Randy (Cindy) Erwin, of Watseka; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and eight sisters-in-law and their spouses.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

To honor Duane’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private service will be at a later date with inurnment in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

