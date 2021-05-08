David Holmes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — David R. Holmes, 84, passed away peacefully at home in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 13, 2021, with his wife by his side.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Joan (Smith) Holmes; son, Thomas Holmes and wife, Anna, of Albuquerque N.M., son, Michael Holmes and wife, Melody, of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Ian Holmes, of San Antonio,Texas; and brother, James Holmes and wife, LaVonne, of Clinton, Okla.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Roger and Margaret (Brown) Holmes.

He worked for Illinois Bell in Kankakee and Joliet, before relocating to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1980.

David was a loving husband and father, a faithful friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was cremated without service.