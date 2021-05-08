Barbara Petzing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Barbara June (Slone) Petzing passed away May 1, 2021, following a long Alzheimer’s journey.

Barbara was born July 14, 1931, in Effingham County, the daughter of Glen George Slone and Beulah (Beals) Slone. She graduated from Effingham High School in 1947. She was married to Dale Petzing from 1947 to 1971 and had two children, Robert and Karen.

She served on the boards of the Independent Voters of Illinois, the Illinois Council of Churches and Church Women United in Illinois. In the 1960s, she was instrumental in civil rights work in downstate Illinois. Barbara was a founder of the Kankakee County Human Relations Commission and the Kankakee County Humane Society.

Barbara moved to Chicago in 1970 where she received her bachelor’s degree from DePaul University and became a social worker. She later moved to Houston, Texas, before eventually settling in Portland, Ore., to be near her grandchildren.

A deeply spiritual person, Barbara was a teacher and speaker for “Inner Life.” She remained active in church life, serving as president of the Board of the Unity Church of Portland.

Barbara was a writer of plays, screenplays and poetry, as well as being a producer and host of a television show on Houston Public Television.

Preceding her in death were her parents and eight siblings.

Surviving are her brother, George Weis and his wife, Vicki, of Effingham; her sisters-in-law, Diane Slone, of Effingham, and Vera Slone, of Altamont; her children, Robert Petzing and wife Donna, of Oceanside, Calif., and Karen Petzing and husband Lowen Berman, of Portland; and two grandchildren, MariRuth and Aliya.

While appreciating the work she did to make a better world, her family greatly relished her wonderful cooking, sense of humor, poise and graciousness, her kindness to friends and strangers alike, and her constant love.