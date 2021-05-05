MOMENCE — Pete Madison, 52, of Momence, passed away Monday (May 3, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born April 30, 1969, in Chicago, the son of Peter M. Madison Jr. and Marjorie Long Madison.

Pete married Dena Isley on Oct. 25, 1997, in Kankakee. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sam (Charles) Yohnka, of Momence, and Seirah (Tyler) Carlyle, of Washington; his mother, Marjorie Madison, of Momence; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy (Patrick) Comiskey, of Momence, and Marlene (Bruce) Matthias, of Grant Park; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Kris) Madison, of Momence. He was “Papa” to five grandchildren, Morgan, Hailey, Harper, Colton and Emersen. Pete was an amazing uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter M. Madison Jr.

Pete was a semi driver for ACME Auto of Kankakee.

He was a member and former lieutenant of the Momence Fire Protection District for 24 years.

Pete enjoyed fishing, bird watching, watching dirt track racing, cheering on the Chicago Blackhawks and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Please feel free to wear Blackhawks apparel in honor of Pete. A celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10, also at the funeral home. Again, please feel free to wear Blackhawks apparel in his honor.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

