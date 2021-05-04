Mardelle Baber

BOURBONNAIS — Mardelle M. Baber, 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 30, 2021) in Downers Grove.

She was born April 2, 1925, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret LaFleur Hackley.

In 1945, Mardelle married Robert Wischnowski. He preceded her in death in 1975.

She married Neil E. “Gene” Baber in 1979 in Tinley Park. He preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2017.

Mardelle had been an operator for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She was a retired employee of Kmart. She enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Fay Wischnowski, of Cocoa, Fla.; one daughter, Linda Nealis, of Downers Grove; three stepsons, Gary Baber, of Decatur, Bob Baber, of Connecticut, and Mark Baber, of Chicago; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Harvey; her twin sister, Marvella; one sister, Margery Cart; and one brother, Harvey.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

