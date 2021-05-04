Death notices: May 4, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Kathryn Jenny Dixon (nee Lardi)</strong>, 100, of Diamond, passed away Saturday (May 1, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Betty Salyer,</strong> 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 3, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Kenneth Stromsland</strong>, 81, New Lenox, passed away Thursday (April 29, 2021) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

<strong>Lisa Marie Vazquez</strong>, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 29, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Martiez J. Young,</strong> 37, of Rantoul, passed away Friday (April 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Phyllis Baumgartner</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held April 22 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Phyllis passed away April 19, 2021. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Chris and Samuel Savino, Ryan and Mason Arnstrom, David and Jonathan Baumgartner and Dan Jensen.

Funeral services for <strong>Shirley Ann Bisaillon</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, were held April 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Metzger-Wengstrom officiating. Shirley passed away April 15, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Kenny and Bret Bisaillon, Adam Deany, Jason Knott, Chris Norman and Erik Maldonado.

Funeral services for <strong>Eva Boyd</strong>, 91, of Bradley, were held April 29 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Eilders officiating. Eva passed away April 24, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jeff Berglund, John Majkowski, Ryan Winters and Mitch House.

Funeral services for <strong>Richard A. Cluney</strong>, 73, of Bradley, were held April 26 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Paisley officiating. Richard passed away April 20, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Kyle Healy, U.S. Army, Tim Rehmer, U.S. Army, retired, Nathan Scritchlow, Robert McGuire and Chris Sharp

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Hunter</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held April 22 at St. John Paul II West Campus, Kankakee. Patricia passed away April 17, 2021. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Craig and Dave Hunter, Steve Kahler and Aaron Bull.

Funeral services for <strong>Lerman Venoy Reece Sr.,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, were held April 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Chaplain Mark Moore officiated. Lerman passed away April 17, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Noreen Angeline Saathoff,</strong> 91, of Irwin, were held April 21 at St. James Church in Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Noreen passed away April 15, 2021. Burial was in St. James Cemetery in Irwin. Pallbearers were Chad and Brennan O’Connor, Jason and Joseph Devlin, Travis Saathoff and Eric Jamison. Honorary pallbearers were Katie and Alisha Saathoff, Heather Wakey, Emily Mackanin and Kaylee Jamison.

Funeral services <strong>Venita “Marlene” Sullivan</strong>, 84, of Bradley, were held April 24 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Venita passed away April 17, 2021. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Clayton, Dalton and Donn Kane, Jeremiah Sullivan, Jason Bililngs and T.J. Schmidt.