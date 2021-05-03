HERSCHER — Mary Lou Elmhorst, 90, of Herscher, passed away Friday (April 30, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth.

She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Buckingham, the daughter of Charles and Vyetta (Urbain) Hurst. Mary Lou married Merlin Elmhorst on Jan. 16, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher.

Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Cathy (Kevin) Smith, of North Charleston, S.C., Connie Citro, of Nokomis, Fla., Cheryl (Jerry) Brutlag, of Buckingham, and Carol (Randy) Kruse, of Southern Pines, N.C.; one half-sister, Claudia Jackson, of Ellettsville, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Merlin; her parents; and one son-in-law, Lou Citro.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth; Harvest View Assisted Living, Herscher; or Trinity Lutheran Church, Herscher.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.