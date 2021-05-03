KANKAKEE — Johnnie DeLinda Watson, 62, of Kankakee, passed away April 24, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Lax Mortuary; and again from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Attendance to the funeral service is limited.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Johnnie Delinda Watson was born to the union of Johnny and Josie B. Dixon Watson on Sept. 27, 1958, in Jackson, Miss.

She began singing at the age of 2. The family relocated to Kankakee, and she joined Morning Star Baptist Church where she served as a soloist and sang in the adult choir, as well as taught vacation Bible school. DeLinda won several local and regional awards in gospel music and also traveled with renowned artists such as Albertina Walker, Angela Spivey, Ethel Holloway, Reverend Clay Evans, Kevin Lennox, the Thompson Community Singers and Commissioned.

DeLinda graduated from Westview High School and attended Kankakee Community College. She worked as a crew member at McDonald’s for 16 years and was also an awesome worker for the food pantry, Center of Hope.

She was the type of person who never met a stranger, with her welcoming smile, sass and pizazz. Her voice was loved by many and her singing was requested at weddings, funerals and events. She enjoyed gardening and keeping her neighborhood clean.

DeLinda had a very personal relationship with our Lord and Savior and recognized him as the head of her life and remained a faithful servant her entire life. Her life was a testimony of God’s healing touch restoring her body.

DeLinda leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Issac Lerome Watson and Johnny Watson (Yolissa Jackson), all of Kankakee; her brother, Jimmie Lee (Nancy) Dixon, of Minnetonka, Minn.; her sister, Kathlyn Ann Miller, of Peoria; her stepmother, Bernice Watson, of Kankakee; her aunts, Rosie Lee Nelson, of Jackson, Miss., Christine (Rev. Roger) Sykes, of Kankakee, Katherine (Harry) Edmond, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Carrie (Robert) Williams, of Gary, Ind.; uncles, George T. (Patricia) Dixon and Rev. Roosevelt Dixon, all of Gary, Ind.; grandson, Jeremiah Watson; godchildren, Soni Lloyd, of St. Louis, Mo., and Lovely Richardson, of Atlanta, Ga.; her very close friends, Priscilla Jones and Melisha Turner, both of Minneapolis, Minn., Brenda Wells, Mary Williams and Shirley Powell, all of Kankakee, and Maxine Montgomery, of St. Louis, Mo.; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Waiting to greet her at heaven’s gates are her parents, Johnny and Josie Watson; sisters, Sybil Watson and Willie Bell Daniels; and her grandson, Davontae Wallace.

