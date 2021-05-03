Gary Beegle

CHEBANSE — Gary D. Beegle, 63, of Chebanse, passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Gary was born March 22, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Andrew and Gerald (Brown) Beegle.

He graduated from Clifton Central High School. Gary was a dedicated healthcare worker at Kankakee Terrace Nursing Home, Bourbonnais, for more than 30 years.

Gary was an avid reader, especially the Hobbit, Tolkien Library and the Bible. He always had a book in his hand. He spent hours studying the Beegle family genealogy. Gary was a sports enthusiast. He followed the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls. He enjoyed yard work and growing a big garden. Gary was a pet lover.

Surviving are four daughters, Shannon (Danny) Booi, of Chebanse, Keri (Tom) White, of Surprise, Ariz., Christina Poyner, of Clifton, and Brittany (Josh) Witthoft of Bradley; four sons, Bryan, of Mattoon, Brandon, of Johnson City, Dakota and Joshua, both of Chebanse; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters, Linda Wood, of Chebanse, and Sharon Beegle, of Kankakee; and one brother, Gregory (Cathy), of Benton. Also surviving are Gary’s life partner, Shirley Shannon, of Bourbonnais, and her three children, Marsha Ellis, Tiffany Williams and Bianca Williams all of Bourbonnais, and grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Joyce Smith; and one brother, Raymond.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

