James Lemner

BRADLEY — James “Jim” Lemner, 58, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at his home.

He was born March 25, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Harold and Eloise Langlois Lemner.

He married Joan Etzel on June 2, 1984, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Jim worked in quality control for Sherwin Williams and Valspar. He also owned and operated Jim’s Pro-Deck Paint/Wallpaper.

He enjoyed working in the yard and always kept it in pristine condition. He also enjoyed working around the house and relaxing with friends and family on his deck. He was always buying electronics and stereo equipment. He liked listening to classic rock music and loved his dogs.

Surviving are his wife, Joan Lemner, of Bradley; two sons, Kyle and Sara Lemner, of Bourbonnais, and Kevin Lemner, of Manteno; one granddaughter, Olivia; one brother, Steve and Darci Lemner, of Bradley; sisters-in-law, Nora and Dan Patchett, of St. Anne, Laura Etzel, of Bradley, and Jean Etzel, of Bradley; one brother-in-law, Bill and Lu Etzel, of Bourbonnais; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the family to establish a trust for his grandchildren’s education.

