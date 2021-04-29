Alice Corbin

WATSEKA — Alice C. Corbin, 94, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born July 7, 1926, in Ashkum, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Beland) Lanoue. Alice married Lawrence E. Corbin on Oct. 14, 1944, in Ashkum. He preceded her in passing on Jan. 21, 2005.

Surviving are four daughters, Vicki Corbin, of St. Anne, Michele Hanusin, of West Pittston, Pa., Janet (Kevin) Lambert, of Martinton, and Janice Marquis, of Martinton; one son, Larry (Lynn) Corbin, of Washington; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Duane (Virginia) Lanoue, of Louisiana.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; three sisters; two sons-in-law, Alan Hanusin and Keith Marquis; one son, Richard Corbin; and one daughter, Mary Corbin.

She was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka.

Alice was employed by First Trust Bank of Kankakee for more than 19 years. She enjoyed sewing and playing cards. Most of all, she loved her family.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.

Please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.