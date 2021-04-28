Bethel Coplea

GIBSON CITY — Bethel A. Coplea, 96, of Gibson City and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at the Gibson Hospital Annex in Gibson City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to Gibson Hospital Annex in Gibson City.

