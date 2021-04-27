BOURBONNAIS — Sandra Jobanis, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 23, 2021) peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 23, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Nils and Irene (Eastman) Anderson. Sandra married John Jobanis on Sept. 20, 1959, at St. Basils Greek Orthodox Church. He preceded her in death Feb. 27, 1995.

Sandra retired from the Kankakee County Auditor’s Office.

She loved traveling the world with her friends. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan. Sandra volunteered for Riverside Senior Citizens’ Advantage Program in Bourbonnais.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

Surviving are one son, James Jobanis, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Chris Keller, of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Andrea Jobanis, Amanda Jobanis, Caleb Roberts, Matthew Blum, Kaylea (Kyle) Hurt, Brendan Keller and Katie Keller; three great-grandchildren, Avery Cooper, Paizley Hurt and Phoebe Hurt; one brother-in-law, Frank Cianci; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, John Jobanis, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, June Cianci

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, until the 5:30 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

