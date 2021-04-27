BRADLEY — Eva M. Boyd, 91, a lifetime resident of Bradley, passed away Saturday (April 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 8, 1929, in Wayne County, the daughter of Elmer and Stella (Dallas) Weber. She married Donald Boyd. He preceded her in death June 5, 2001.

Eva worked at Sagers Sewing Factory for five years. She was the owner of a housekeeping and sewing business.

She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and sewing. She was a very active and dedicated member of Peoples Church in Bourbonnais. She cooked for the sick, elderly and for funeral lunches at the church. Eva founded Widows Indeed Club through Peoples Church.

Surviving are one son, Larry Boyd; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Kerouac, of Kankakee, Deborah and John Majkowski, of Ballwin, Mo., and Pamela and Jeffery Berglund, of Frankfort; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters-in-law, Donnie J. and Fay Weber, of Texas, Dorothy Weber, of Wayne City, and Lola Lowry, of Fairfield; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Donald Boyd, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Shreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Gregory Eilders will officiate the service.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.