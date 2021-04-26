ST. ANNE — A joint funeral service for Bernie and Bonnie Lavoie will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Entombment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Aroma Township.

Bernard “Bernie” Lavoie, 85, a lifetime resident of St. Anne, passed away April 17, 2021, at Joliet Hospice.

He was born June 14, 1935, in St. Anne, to William and Josephine (Styck) Lavoie. Bernie married Bonnie Morrical in Chebanse, on Feb. 1, 1958.

Bernie owned and operated his own excavation business until he ran for the Township Road Commissioner of St. Anne, a position he held for 32 years. He was on numerous village boards and organizations in his community throughout his lifetime. Bernie was a lifetime member of St. Anne Presbyterian Church, where he also served as an elder and trustee. He belonged to the American Legion, Township Officials of Illinois, and the V.A.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served our country for two years in Germany. He traveled back to Germany on the 25th anniversary for a tour of his services.

Bernie loved sports, especially the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are one son, Terry (Karol) Lavoie, of Bakersfield, Calif.; nephew, Craig (Debbie) Clement; niece, Cheryl Clement; and several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Gene Alan Lavoie; and one sister, Rita Clement.

Bonnie (Morrical) Lavoie, 85, of St. Anne, passed away April 19, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 30, 1935 in Chebanse, the daughter of Merle and Alma (Brinkman) Morrical. Bonnie married Bernie Lavoie in Chebanse, on Feb. 1, 1958. He preceded her in death April 17, 2021.

Bonnie held numerous jobs in the medical field and worked part-time at the U.S. Postal Service. She retired from The Daily Journal. In retirement, Bonnie enjoyed decorating her home and yard.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.

Bonnie attended both Chebanse Grade School and Chebanse High School.

Surviving are one son, Terry (Karol) Lavoie, of Bakersfield, Calif.; one sister, Mary (John) Keigher, of Frankfort; one brother, James “Jim””Morrical, of Joliet; nieces, Lori Hoekstra and Vicki Blue; and nephews, Steve Morrical and Jay Keigher,

Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 63 years, Bernie Lavoie, who passed away two days before her; her parents; one son, Gene Alan Lavoie; two brothers, Kenneth Morrical and Gerald Morrical; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Morrical.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Please sign their guestbooks at clancygernon.com.