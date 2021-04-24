Linda Mathy

BRADLEY — Linda Jean Mathy, 74, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at her home.

Linda was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Duane and Jennie Mathy. Her parents preceded her in death.

She graduated from Central High School in Clifton in 1964.

Linda also attended college at Illinois State University and Roosevelt College.

For many years, she worked at various law firms in Chicago.

She also worked for U.S. Senator Paul Simon in Chicago, on his election campaign and at his office in Washington, D.C.

Linda loved crafting, listening to music, watching NASCAR and eating Godiva chocolates. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are her siblings, Karen (Hap) Billingsley, Diana (Kenny) Bowers, Mike (Dawn) Mathy and Janis (Richard) Buss, all of Chebanse; nieces and nephews, Brian, Duane, David, Jill, Greg, Shari, Darin and Tammy; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece.

A memorial service/celebration of life will be at a later date.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Homes.