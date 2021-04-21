William Link

MANHATTAN — William “Bill” Link, 90, passed away on Friday (April 16, 2021) at his home with his family at his side.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gayle (nee Donley); son, Christopher; cousin, Carol Jurewicz; close friend, Kent Norris; many good neighbors in the Ranch Oaks subdivision; and his canine companion, Darla.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Myrtle Link; aunt, Helen Hofert; uncle, Charlie Hofert, and aunt, Hattie Hofert.

Bill was a graduate of North Central College in Naperville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Physical Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. Bill coached the 6th-8th grade basketball and track teams at Anna McDonald Grade School in Manhattan and taught social studies until his retirement in 1993.

He enjoyed spending time at his Montana cabin near Yellowstone. He loved animals, especially cats and was an avid reader who enjoyed reading the daily newspaper. Bill was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears and attended games until 2007. He also enjoyed watching college football, basketball and all professional sports.

Bill was a dedicated teacher and coach for more than 34 years who touched countless lives throughout his career.

He was a loving husband and father and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, with the Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating.

Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.

Bill’s funeral service will be live streamed online at asimplestreaming.com/wlink.

Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, phone (815) 478-3321.

Please sign his online guestbook at forsythegouldfh.com.