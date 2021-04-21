Richard Marek

MOMENCE — Richard L. “Tricky” Marek, 66, of Momence, passed away Sunday (April 18, 2021) at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point, Ind.

He was born July 12, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Emily Dare Marek.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Barb (Paul) Colabuono, of Braceville, Jessica (Mike) Leaver, of Bourbonnais, Emily Marek, of Watseka, and Lauren (Jared) Coash, of Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris (Aisha) Miller, of Wentzville, Mo.; his life partner, Gwen Reid, of Momence; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ray Marek, of Bourbonnais, and Larry (Lori) Marek, of Streator; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol (Glen) Wood, of Elgin, Phyllis (Tim) Phifer, of Smyrna, Tenn., and Linda (Rick) Drazy, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren, Daytona Fisher, Rilley Harrod, Maggie Harrod, Harley Leaver, Kylan Colabuono, Michael Leaver, Adrian Fox, Gia Colabuono, Ava Miller, Reid Miller, Theo Miller, Tatum Coash and Knox Coash; and three great-grandchildren, Kayden Harrod, Jaxson Fisher and Elliott Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard retired from Bernard Welding in Beecher, and the Grant Park Fire Protection District in Grant Park.

He was a former member of the St. Peters United Church in Grant Park, and Antique Motorcycle Club.

Richard enjoyed doing photography, riding motorcycles, racing flat track motorcycles and stock cars and he was a collector of all things. He loved shopping any type of sales.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. There will be a private funeral service, with the Rev. Amy Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Grant Park Fire Protection District in Grant Park.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.