Phyllis Baumgartner

KANKAKEE — Phyllis J. Baumgartner, 89, of Kankakee, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Monday (April 19, 2021).

She was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Dana, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Alva (Conn) Jarrell. Phyllis married Donald Baumgartner on May 31, 1952, in Michigan.

Phyllis was a homemaker.

She attended River Valley Christian Fellowship Church and was a long-time member of Aroma Park United Methodist Church.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. Also, she was exceptionally fond of attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school functions.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dale (Carol) Baumgartner, of Taylorville; two daughters, Diane (Dan) Jensen, of Chebanse, and Deena (Val) Layton, of Chebanse. She was lovingly known as “nanny” to her six grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Arnstrom, Sarah (Chris) Savino, David (Christina) Baumgartner, Jonathan Baumgartner, Christopher Bauer and Emma Boicken; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and two sisters-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Jarrell, of Michigan, and Linda Jarrell, of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Abby.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Donald Baumgartner; her parents; one grandson, Daniel Baumgartner; and three brothers, Daniel Jarrell, Leonard Jarrell Jr. and Tom Jarrell.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

