Patsy Kreps

BOURBONNAIS — Patsy Miller Kreps, 79, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Macomb, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

She was born in Macomb, on July 14, 1941, the daughter of Merle and Mary (DePoy) Miller. Patsy married Kenneth Kreps on Nov. 28, 1970, in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Joseph Kent (Kelly) Barsi, of Macomb; three stepchildren, Jan (Jeff) Gann, of McKinney, Texas; Joyce (Dannie) Stoneking, of Macomb; Max (Shelley) Kreps, of Macomb; five grandchildren, Kyle Barsi, Sarah (Matthew) Idleman, Samuel Barsi, Josh (Kristi) Frier, Jason (Rachel) Kreps and Derek (Kirstin) Kreps; five great-grandchildren, David, James and Benjamin Idleman, Jordan Kreps and Avery Kreps.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Jerry Barsi; and sisters, Carole Wagher and Toni DePoy.

Patsy was a wife, mother, grandmother, great‑grandmother and entrepreneur.

She was smart, strategic and strong, and the owner/broker of her own real estate company for more than 20 years in the Kankakee area. After retirement, she took up oil painting and became quite accomplished. She loved the beauty of her flowers and enjoying the sunsets in Naples, Fla., with her husband of 50 years, Kenny Kreps, the love of her life. Patsy was an exceptional cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners and gatherings. She was devoted to her family and generous with all she had, including her time; she was always willing to listen and offer wise counsel to her loved ones. Patsy leaves behind a legacy of hard work, determination, faith and love. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1315 Maple Ave., Macomb, with the Rev. Tim Newman officiating. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required at all times and please remember to social distance.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1315 Maple Ave., Macomb IL 61455.

Funeral arrangements are by Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb.

Please sign her online guestbook at dodsworthfh.com.