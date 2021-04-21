Pastor Scott Stein

KANKAKEE — On April 15, 2021, Pastor Scott Ray Stein was called to our Savior after a battle with prostate cancer and sarcoma, as well as early onset Alzheimer’s.

He was born April 4, 1955, the son of Cliff and Jo Ann Stein, of Kankakee.

Scott graduated from Eastridge High School in 1973 where he was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol.

He went on to receive his Masters Degree in Engineering from Purdue University. His engineering career, along with his love of the Rockies, took him and his family to Utah. At Morton Thiokol, he was the manager and component team lead, working on the development of O-rings for space shuttle boosters.

In 1999, Scott felt a strong calling from the Lord to pursue a career in ministry. Scott, MarJean and Troy left Utah, moving to Columbia, S.C., for Scott to study theology at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He did an internship at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Fla., in 2001. After graduating in 2003 with his Masters of Divinity, Scott received his first call to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he presided as pastor for three years. Scott then felt the call to begin a new mission church called Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Jordan, Utah, where he and MarJean lived for eight years; followed by a call as an interim pastor at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Grand Junction, Colo. Scott’s final church calling was at Mount Cross Lutheran Church in Payson, Ariz., where he presided for three years.

Scott had a love of the outdoors and scenic Harley rides. He enjoyed hiking, camping, skiing, backpacking, music, volunteering and taking motorcycle trips. He was known for his quiet strength and joyful spirit, and mentored people in many ways, from leading teams during his engineering career, his service as a Lutheran minister, to simply teaching those around him to appreciate the moment and go with the flow. Many appreciated his musical ability to accompany church service music with acoustic guitar.

Surviving are his wife and love, MarJean (Tibbitts) Stein; daughters, Jen (Shane) Kimball and Kim (Cheyenne) Stein; stepson, Troy (Kathryn) Smith; three adored grandchildren, Kyler and Tessa Kimball, and Sadie Rae Smith; father, Cliff, and stepmother, Sandi Stein; brother, Dale (Robin) Stein; and sister, Beth (Shea) Stein-Walters.

A celebration of life service will begin at 4 p.m. (MDT) April 30. Due to COVID, this service will be for immediate family only, but will be livestreamed for his friends and family far and wide through this online link, bit.ly/pastorscott.

If you knew him, you loved him. Husband/pastor/dad/grandpa/brother/son, you will be missed beyond words.

“May the Lord watch between you and me when we are absent one from the other.” — Genesis 31:49.

Thank you to the Caregiver Support Network Home Health and Hospice Team for your compassionate care of Scott in his final days.

Memorials may be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign his online guestbook at bit.ly/pastorscott.