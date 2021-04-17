Terry Higgins

BRADLEY — Terry Ray Higgins, 70, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Bradley, on April 4, 2021 (Easter Sunday).

Terry was a graduate of Kankakee Eastridge High School, class of 1969, and went on to be a fabricator for CBI and BIMBA.

He was a man full of love, humor, wisdom and kindness. As a single father, Terry was the cool neighborhood dad to all of his son, Ryan’s friends through the years. He was responsible for letting the kids get away with things that in this day and age would land them in jail. But they all made it through with a few good stories to look back on fondly. Terry loved cooking on the grill, and of all things, mowing his lawn. He enjoyed being outside and took many trips to the state park when his son was young. He enjoyed visiting his family in Texas many times over the years. Terry was an avid sci-fi and Western lover, people could always catch him watching some crazy movie about aliens or an old western if they showed up unannounced.

In recent years, Terry had many health struggles but was always determined to come out the other side. Some would call him stubborn. He was, but it was his love for his family that kept him going. Terry’s grandson, Adam, would come over on visits from Massachusetts and tell him all about his video games and what was happening in school. He loved the time he was able to spend with Adam when he was in town. Terry, Ryan and Adam would all talk about the latest Star Wars or Star Trek movies. On one great visit in particular they were all able to go see “The Force Awakens,” marking Adam’s first movie with his grandfather.

One of Terry’s best days in recent years was being able to see his son get married in the summer of 2018. Joined by many family and friends at the old Town Cinema, now The Majestic, Terry could not wipe the smile off his face that day, it was a memory for a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Higgins, formerly of Texas.

Surviving are his beloved sister, Sharon, and her husband, Dave Lockner, of Kankakee. Terry leaves behind his son, Ryan, daughter-in-law, Laura, and grandson, Adam, of Massachusetts. He will be missed by many family members and countless neighborhood friends.

A celebration of life will occur in the summer of 2021.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

