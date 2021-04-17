Melinda Kroesch

BONFIELD — Melinda Lee Kroesch, 71, of Bonfield, passed away Thursday (April 15, 2021) at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Kankakee.

She was born April 4, 1950, in Chicago, the daughter of Clyde and Ladean (Wirey) Hensley. Melinda married Alan Kroesch on May 18, 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich. He preceded her in death May 7, 2012.

Melinda worked in housekeeping at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, crafting and watching Hallmark TV.

Surviving her are one son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Michelle Kroesch, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Jessica Henn, Joshua Kroesch and Kayla Kroesch; one great-grandson, Owen Kroesch; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Lehnus, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Robyn Hensley, of Arkansas; one niece, Jessalyn Hensley; and three nephews, Doug Lehnus, Michael Hensley and Jeremy Hensley.

In addition to her husband, Alan Kroesch, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Terry Hensley; one nephew, Randy Lehnus; and one brother-in-law, Ron Lehnus.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

