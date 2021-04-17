BRADLEY — Kevin Marshall, 64, of Bradley, passed away Monday (April 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18 until the 5 p.m. celebration of life at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Attendance is limited for the celebration service.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Kevin Marshall was born April 4, 1957, in Kankakee, the third of seven children born to Adams and Jean Greenley Marshall.

He was baptized at Rehoboth Mennonite Church by Mark Lahman. Kevin graduated from St. Anne High School in 1975 and attended Illinois State University.

Kevin was a chef for various restaurants, including The White Horse in Bloomington.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Adams and Jean Marshall, of Pembroke Township; brothers and sisters-in-law, Adams Marshall Jr., of Minneapolis, Minn., Dennis Marshall, of Beaverville, Lloyd and Julie Marshall, of St. Anne, and Trevor and Roxanne Marshall, of Bourbonnais; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheree and Winston Sykes, of Bourbonnais, and Julie and Rev. Willie Gable, of New Orleans, La.; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.