Edward Rutnicki

BOURBONNAIS — Edward I. Rutnicki, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (April 13, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Chicago Heights, the son of Ignacy and Natalia (Szymanek) Rutnicki. Edward married Carol Quick on June 2, 1979, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Edward was a laborer for Armour Pharmaceutical Company (CSL Behring).

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and working in the yard.

Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Rutnicki, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Timothy Rutnicki, of Bourbonnais, Jared Rutnicki, of Mundelein, and Joshua Rutnicki, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Aimee Rutnicki, of Bradley, and Emily (Rachel) Rutnicki, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Liam Rutnicki and Ayla Rutnicki; two sisters, Barbara (Dan) Meyers, of Crete, and Theresa (Dave) Busz, of Peotone; three brothers, Steven Rutnicki, of Crete, Ted (Marisa) Rutnicki, of Steger, and Frank Rutnicki (Pat Reilly), of Calumet City; and one sister-in-law, Hermina Rutnicki, of Steger.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Richard Rutnicki.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 19 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

