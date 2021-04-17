KANKAKEE — Donald Edwin Johnson, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 16, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born March 26, 1937, in Montpelier, Ind., the son of Levi and Mildred (Borden) Johnson. Donald married Marlene Baker on June 24, 1962, in Newcomerstown, Ohio.

Donald was an elementary school principal.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Donald was a member of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving is his wife, Marlene, of Kankakee; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa (Rick) Dustin, of Atlanta, Ga., Rachelle (Gregg) Davis, of Howell, Mich.; three brothers and four sisters-in-law, Ron (Sandy) Johnson, of Huron, Ohio, Bob (Pam) Johnson, of Greenfield, Ind., Jim (Marj) Johnson, of Portland, Ind., Lottie Johnson, of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Austin Wallace, Curtis Davis, Kelsie Davis and Colin Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Wallace and Ivy Davis.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Bill Johnson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 until the noon funeral service at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Gregg Davis officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Private interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

