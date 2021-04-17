David Tower

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — David A. Tower, 69, of Seymour, Tenn., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

He was born June 10, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Clara (Czaja) Tower. David married Alice White on May 21, 1988.

David retired in April of 2015. He finished his career at Wyndham Smoky Mountains Resort in Sevierville, Tenn., after a career in facilities maintenance.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from September of 1969 until January of 1972. He was also a Vietnam Veteran.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Tower, of Seymour, Tenn.; two stepsons, Troy (Christa) Pfeffinger, of Henderson, Nev., and Chad (Teresa) Pfeffinger, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one stepdaughter, Terriann (James) Brown, of Herscher; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six sisters, Cathy Tower, of St. Anne, Audrey Tower, of Springfield, Patricia Tower, of Florida, Sandy Blanchette, of St. Anne, Sharon (Brian) Bohlmann, of Monument, Colo., and Penny (Pete) Suszyski, of Bradley.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Dennis Tower and Richard Tower; one sister, Sheila Ballew; and one brother-in-law, Guy Blanchette.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, also at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Burial will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in his honor.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.