Charlotte Scheribel

ST. CHARLES — Charlotte Leone Scheribel died April 18, 2020, at her St. Charles home, surrounded by family.

She was born May 16, 1935, the daughter of Leona and Dr. Harold Brandenburg, in Milwaukee.

At Wauwatosa High School, she met her high school sweetheart, Russell Scheribel. They married June 15, 1956, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, and soon moved to Midland, Mich. Russ and Char raised their boisterous brood of four, mostly in Kankakee.

Char was an expert baker and avid reader, making her powerless to the allure of one more cookbook and the source of homemade birthday cakes for decades.

As the very best Gramsie, she was quick with an “I love you” and a bit of mischievous joy.

She loved girlhood summers at the cottage in Kiel, Wis., trips to the Smoky Mountains with their young family, and sharing a bowl of ice cream or game of cards with the grandkids in Door County, “a little piece of heaven.”

In the year since Char’s passing, she has been joined by her beloved daughter, Sandy Prizy, who died March 30, 2021.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Russ; children, Lin (Keith) Lindstrom, Mark (Denise) Scheribel and Sue (Shaun) Jurczewski; son-in-law, Mike Prizy; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Corby, Janelle (Alex) Thompson, Lauren and Megan Lindstrom, Eamonn, Connor and Evan Prizy, Patrick, Katie and Chris Jurczewski; and great-grandson, Alec Thompson.