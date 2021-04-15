Phillip Hughes

CABERY — Phillip D. Hughes, 84, of Cabery, passed away Sunday (April 11, 2021) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, May 2, at a time a place to be determined. Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom.

Phil was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Cabery, a son of Kenneth and Alice (Dyrby) Hughes. He married Mary Ann Brais on June 13, 1959, in Manteno. She survives, of Cabery. Also surviving are his children, Jeffery (Cathi) Hughes, of Cabery, Jill Hughes, of Castle Rock, Colo., and Jodi (Tony) Moritz, of Cabery; seven grandchildren, Sarah Zirkle, Mitch Edwards, Troy Moritz, Jared (Emily) Moritz, Dayna (Shawn) Kinkade, Wyatt Gensler and Trace Gensler; and one great-grandson, Cash Zirkle.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one infant grandson, Jordan Moritz.

Phil served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 as a gunner’s mate.

He was employed for Standard Oil Co. for 10 years and then was owner of Hughes Oil Co. for many years. Phil then worked for Meier Oil before retiring in 2001.

Phil enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and also enjoyed spending time at his Florida home.

