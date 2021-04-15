betty kemnetz

PIPER CITY — Betty Lou Kemnetz, 92, of Piper City, passed away Wednesday (April 14, 2021) at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

She was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Watseka, the daughter of Walter and Louise (Weber) Price. Betty married Richard Kemnetz in Piper City, on April 21, 1955. He preceded her in death June 30, 2019.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by both of her parents and three brothers.

Surviving are three sons, Len (Pat) Jackson, of Piper City, Dale (Deanna) Kemnetz, of Piper City, and Michael Kemnetz, of Piper City; six grandchildren, Kyle Kemnetz, Sheena Kemnetz, Kristy (Dan) Sheridan, Anita (Shawn) Platz, Sharon (Aaron) Schuette and Melinda (Mike) Breen; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kemnetz was a member of Piper City United Methodist Church.

She worked for the U.S. Postal Service as the postmaster in Danforth for many years.

Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, golfing and attending her grandkids’ activities. She had a love for music.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Piper City United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Liz Reis officiating. Burial will follow in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Memorials may be made to Piper City United Methodist Church or Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.