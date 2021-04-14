richard salzman

MOMENCE — Richard C. Salzman, 93, of Momence, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born July 29, 1927, on a farm in Wilton Township, Village of Manhattan, Will County, the son of Louis and Susan Randolph Salzman.

On March 11, 1995, he married Margaret Abern Gubbins at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. She preceded him in death Oct. 23, 2007.

He was a retired grain and dairy farmer, and farming was his life for many years.

Richard also enjoyed gardening, doing yardwork, reading, working on projects at his friends’ farms in his retirement, pony cart driving and attending county fairs and tractor shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Sean, Ryan and Mary Loftus; and great-grandson, Finn, who brought him much joy.

He was a loving stepdad, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle.

Richard was a good Samaritan, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He volunteered for Main Street Momence for many years.

Surviving are his six stepchildren, Joelanne Van Hees, of Whiting, Ind., John (Karen) Gubbins, of Glenview, Kenneth Gubbins, of Homewood, William (Laura) Gubbins, of Frankfort, Ronald (Donna) Gubbins, of Momence, and Janine Loftus, of Momence; one sister, Rose Marie Pearson, of Schererville, Ind.; one brother, Raymond Salzman, of Solomon, Md.; his grandchildren, Jerry and Richard Van Hees, Dianna Conlon, Liam Gubbins, Colleen Dattalo, Christopher, Dylan, Liam, Patrick, Joe and Kevin Gubbins, Sean, Ryan and Mary Loftus; nine great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and his dear friends, Jane Johnson, Carmen Moran and John Cullinane.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Robert Salzman.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, until the noon funeral service at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

