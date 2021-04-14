KANKAKEE — Jimmie Belle, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Attendance to the funeral is limited.

Pastor Tom Ivy Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

