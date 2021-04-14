Harold Fournier

HERSCHER — Harold N. Fournier, who had lived 92 blessed years, most recently of Herscher and formerly of Wilder, Vt., passed from this life Sunday (April 11, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.

He resided at Harvest View Senior Citizens’ Living in Herscher for five years.

Harold was born and raised in Wilder, Vt., and lived there for 87 years until he moved to Herscher.

He was the son of Frank and Cordelia (Dutille) Fournier. His parents preceded him in death.

Harold married Shirley Rose Hazen on June 27, 1948. She preceded him in death Jan. 4, 1973. He later married Jeannette Brockway in 1978. She also preceded him in death Jan. 6, 2015.

He graduated from Hartford High School, White River Junction, Vt., and attended Burlington Business College, Burlington, Vt. He was an accomplished accountant for Thermal Dynamics Corporation until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, he genuinely enjoyed golfing, winning and placing in multiple events at Lake Morey Country Club, Fairlee, Vt. His love of golf started early in life at Hanover Country Club, Hanover, N.H., where he was a caddy for many years. He was also very active in the Town of Hartford, Vt., where community service including Meals on Wheels, town auditor and property tax appraiser. He was a very faithful and active man who attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, White River Junction, Vt. He proudly served as a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. One of his other interests was coin collecting. He was also proud of the tomatoes he grew.

Surviving are his four children, Harold (Peggy) Fournier Jr., Windham, Maine, Paul (Martha) Fournier, N. Sandwich, N.H., Nancy (John) Scanlon, Herscher, and Michael (Phoebe) Fournier, W. Newbury, Mass.; one stepdaughter Mary (Jeff) Martin, Corinth, Vt.; six grandchildren, Jarrod Fournier, Lindsay (Kevin) Bulter, Lisa (Jeff) Mendell, Chris (Beth) Scanlon, Chad (Tiffany) Scanlon and Jack Fournier; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Gerald and Gordon; and one sister, Loretta Fisher.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church, Herscher.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family and Masses.

