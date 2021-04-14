Donald Erickson

HOMEWOOD — Donald Dodd Erickson entered his heavenly home Monday (April 12, 2021).

He was 78 years old. He most recently lived in Homewood and was formerly of Bourbonnais.

Donald was the beloved husband of Deborah S. Erickson (nee Gunion). He was the dear father of Nicole (Jordan) Arseneau; and cherished grandfather of Cameron, Ian and Joy Arseneau. He was the son of the late Cecil and the late Doris Erickson. Donald was the loving brother of Nancy (Ron) Reilly, the late Robert (the late Cecilia) Erickson and the late John Erickson. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Donald worked for C.C. Erickson Agency in Kankakee for 28 years as a realtor.

He was a member of Grace Christian Church (Grace Baptist Church), Kankakee and attended South Suburban Vineyard Church in Flossmoor.

Donald was an avid Chicago Bulls, Bears and Cubs fan.

He was known for his laughter and was one who could easily make friends.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, until the 10 a.m. service, also at the funeral home.

Private interment will be in Homewood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home in Homewood.

