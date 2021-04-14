Darrell Peterson

BONFIELD — Darrell R. Peterson, 63, of Bonfield, passed away Friday (April 9, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 30, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Rodney and Goldie (Erzinger) Peterson. Darrell married the love of his life, Davine Crevier, on Dec. 27, 1975, at St. Martin of Tours Church, Kankakee.

Darrell was a member of IBEW Local 176 until he retired in 2013.

He enjoyed bowling in many leagues over the years. Darrell was a member of the Mustang Club of America, Bourbonnais Chapter. He enjoyed hunting, John Deere tractors, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.

Surviving are two sons, Brandon, of Dunlap, and Kyle, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Taylor, Leah, Dylan and Lillian Peterson; one sister, Nadine Peterson, of Chebanse; two brothers, Alan, of Chebanse, and Brian, of Ohio; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Davine; his mother, Goldie; and granddaughter, Morgan.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Private inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.