Barbara Ader

CHATSWORTH — Barbara Ann Ader, 63, of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, with Candy Godbee officiating.

Barbara was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Peoria, the daughter of Leland and Lorine (Denault) Ader.

Surviving are her two children, Michael (Samantha) Floyd, of Melvin, and Kimberly Clark, of Chatsworth. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Keegan, Bradyn, Aubrey and Sydney; her brother, Russell Ader; a nephew and nieces; and a significant other, Don Klehm.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her oldest brother, Gary Ader; and two sisters-in-law, Sue and Patsy Ader.

Barbara was a rural mail carrier in the Cullom and Kempton area for the U.S. Postal Service.

She was a member of the Scrappy Quilters group that met in Chatsworth and Piper City and belonged to the American Quilter’s Society.

Barb was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Cullom.

She loved to travel and garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. As her family said, “It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. She will be missed dearly.”

Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 Vincennes Trail, Momence, IL 60954.

Please sign her online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.