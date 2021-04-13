Louie 'Fay' Brown

SENECA — Louie “Fay” (Boner) Brown, 75, of Seneca and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca, with Bishop Randy Dopp officiating.

She will be buried in Webb Cemetery in Tunnel Hill, at a later date.

Fay was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Creal Springs, the daughter of Louie M. and Zula Fay (Smith) Boner.

She graduated from Sandwich High School, class of 1963.

Fay married John Flynn, and together they had two children. She then married Joseph Brown on Aug. 12, 1992; he passed away Jan. 21, 2004.

She lived in Kankakee and worked for the State of Illinois at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee for more than 25 years before her retirement.

Fay spent many years volunteering for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bourbonnais, tracking family history for their genealogy department.

In 2015, Fay moved to Seneca to be closer to her family.

She enjoyed reading, bird watching and crocheting. Fay was always interested in the unexplained wonders of the world. Her true joy in life was spending time and playing with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Tiffany (Scott) Mann, of Seneca; four grandchildren, Travis and Dylan Peden, and Jeremy and Nathaniel Warren; great-grandchildren, Coby, Natalie Fay, Rowyn, Goldie and Dom; one brother, Cecil Smith; her son-in-law, Tony (Cindy) Peden; her stepchildren, Tynetta (Darrin) Brown-Salter, of Kankakee, and Joseph (Solana) Brown Jr., of Minnesota; along with many special nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; her daughter, Julie Peden, in 2015; and her sisters, Dimple (Stan) Goodwin, Mary (Ivan) Tyrrell, Betty (Don) Heck, Mae (Billie) Buttrum, Joann (James) Newell, Wanda (Mike) Pena and Julie Boner.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Funeral arrangements are by Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca.

Please sign her online guestbook at ottawafuneralhome.com.