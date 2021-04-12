Ronald Stubblefield

KANKAKEE — Ronald Lee Stubblefield, 63, of Kankakee, passed away April 3, 2021, at Kindred Hospital Chicago North in Chicago.

He was born April 18, 1957, at Donaldson Air Force Base, Greenville, S.C., the son of Hurley Stubblefield Jr. and Mary Sanders Stubblefield.

Ronald served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was employed at Riverside Medical Center and was also a mental health technician III at Shapiro Developmental Center for more than 15 years.

Ronald loved listening to music, spending quality time with his family, and connecting with family and friends on the computer.

Surviving are his daughter, Tunyota O’Neal, of Mayersville, Miss.; son, Anthony Moore, of Bourbonnais; sisters, Barbara (Walter) Williams, of Kankakee, Roslyn Riley, of Bradley, and Theresa Stubblefield-Sabbs, of Kankakee; and brothers, Hurley III (Mary) Stubblefield, of Jackson, Miss., and Duane Stubblefield, of Kankakee. He also leaves to cherish his memory, five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special family and friends, Mary Lawrence, Harry Perkins, Elder Rickey Wallace, Domingo Fox and Jerry Norals; along with many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Hurley Stubblefield Jr. and Mary Sanders Stubblefield; paternal grandparents, Hurley Sr. and Mae Ella Stubblefield; maternal grandparents, Alexander Jefferson and Ethel Ingram Sanders; one nephew, Walter Williams III; and two nieces, Charonda Williams and Angel M. Sabbs.

Visitation will from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, also at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Elder Rickey Wallace will officiate.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, including face masks (which are REQUIRED) and social distancing.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.