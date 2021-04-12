hildegard brutlag

WOODWORTH — Hildegard (Haag) Brutlag, 98, of Woodworth, peacefully went home to our Lord and Savior on Friday (April 9, 2021).

She was born May 27, 1922, in Grab, Germany, the daughter of Heinrich and Elisabethe (Hoffman) Haag. Hildegard married Edwin Brutlag on June 14, 1947, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Lena, Wis. He preceded her in death July 25, 1989.

Surviving are five daughters, Donna (Bob) Howe, Joanne Jackson, Betty (Chris) Lustfeldt, Kathy (Virgil) Burdick and Sandra (Dave) Cross; six sons, Roger Brutlag, Gary (Sally) Brutlag, James (Kelly) Brutlag, Brian (Sherri) Brutlag, Arlin (Martina) Brutlag and Greg Brutlag; one sister, Johanna Forrest; one brother, John Haag; 32 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronald Brutlag; one son-in-law, Ed Jackson; her sisters, Elsie, Helen and Charlotte; and her brothers, Ernie, Ervin, Herman and Robert.

A woman of faith, Hildegard was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth.

She enjoyed gardening, baking and spending time with all of her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth. The Rev. Michael Ruhlig will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.