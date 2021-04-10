William 'Stan' Baker Jr.

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — William “Stan” Stanley Baker Jr., 65, passed away March 31, 2021, at Tristar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage, Tenn.

William was born in Manteno, on June 28, 1955, to William S. Baker Sr. and Della Imogene Rushing Baker McGrew. His parents preceded him in death.

He grew up in Metropolis and St. Anne, and graduated from St. Anne High School in 1973.

Stan was an avid woodworker and talented carpenter, having worked as a carpenter since age 13. He was devoted to his God. Stan and his wife, Diana, have been members of Lifepointe Church in Hendersonville, Tenn., for more than a decade. He was passionate about doing ministry at church. When Stan wasn’t spending time in fellowship at church, he could always be found strumming the guitar, continuing to hone on his martial arts skills and looking forward to retirement.

He absolutely adored his wife, family, church and friends. Stan was an amazing man of God, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend, and will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Maxine Cobb Baker; stepfather, George McGrew; stepsister, Barbara Bartz; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Diana L. Baker; children, Benjamin (Samantha Doezma), of Clarksville, Tenn., Dawn (Matthew) Kidwell, of Hermitage, Tenn., Milissa (Andrew) Winkel, of Clifton, and Robert Jr. (Danielle) Williams, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Kayla (Walter) Jumper, of Lebanon, Tenn., Ryan (Elisa Joy) Kidwell, of Lebanon, Tenn., Alexander J. Winkel, of Clifton, Bryan Winkel, of Clifton, Katherine L. Winkel, of Clifton, Anna Winkel, of Clifton, Collin Williams, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ian Williams, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Bella Marie Jumper, of Lebanon, Tenn., Khloe Railyn Jumper, of Lebanon, Tenn., and unborn baby girl Jumper, of Lebanon, Tenn.; siblings, Donna (John) Baker Kindle, of Morocco, Ind., and Michael A. Baker, of Florida; several stepsisters and one stepbrother; friends, Karen Gerrty Regnier; and might-as-well-be brothers, Claude Capprioti and Bill Baum.

Funeral arrangements are by Cremation Society of Tennessee.

