John 'Frank' Quigley

WILTON TOWNSHIP — John F. “Frank” Quigley passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Good Friday (April 2, 2021).

Born Oct. 21, 1925, Frank was a lifelong farmer in Wilton Township who resided on his Centennial family farm for his entire life.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Frances (nee Wilm), in 1968; his second wife, MaryAnn (nee Kiep) in 2007; his daughter, Margaret Pyle, in 2019; twin sons at birth; and his parents, Matt and Marie.

Surviving are his children, Dorothy Thompson, Patricia (Don) Poll, Jerry (Joyce), Jim (Liz), John (Linda), Susie (Dave) Eichorst, Susan (the late Ron) Cepela, Lauren (Doug) Krippel and Carole (Frank) Combs-Richey, another son-in-law, Cody Pyle; as well as 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Along with working on the farm, Frank held several factory jobs in Chicago as a young man and later was a supervisor at the Joliet Army Ammunition plant. He went on to become the Wilton Township Assessor for more than 25 years and the Wilton Township Supervisor for two terms. He continued his career in the Will County Supervisor of Assessments office. After leaving those offices, he was self-employed as a farm and real estate appraiser along with his business partner, Gloria Vargo.

Frank was a 1943 graduate of Joliet Catholic H.S. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and held the office of Grand Knight for one term. He was also a charter member of the Braidwood Recreation Club.

He was proud to be a farmer and enjoyed his big garden. He spent many winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. Frank loved his Irish heritage, was a fan of Notre Dame and followed its sports teams.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed; face masks and social distancing required.

Funeral Mass and interment will be private.

If you would like to watch the funeral via live stream, follow the link on the funeral home's website.

Private interment will be in Mount St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center.

The family would like to express their special thanks and gratitude to deacon Milt Leppert and eucharistic minister Steve Niemiec for their support over many years, Joliet Area Community Hospice and his caregivers, Ben and Lisa.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

